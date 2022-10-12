ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $268.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $278.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.89. 23,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,344. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $175.87 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.18. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,357,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in ICON Public by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

