ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ICFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.59. 391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,239. ICF International has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.53.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.49 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,231,114 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 87,273 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in ICF International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ICF International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ICF International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,687,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

