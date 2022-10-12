Hydra Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Hydra has a total market cap of $41.55 million and $20,446.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00013078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.58 or 0.27719468 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Hydra’s total supply is 20,907,741 coins and its circulating supply is 16,567,543 coins. Hydra’s official message board is medium.com/locktrip. Hydra’s official website is hydrachain.org. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra (HYDRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Hydra has a current supply of 20,897,822.4108926 with 8,606,762 in circulation. The last known price of Hydra is 2.37172685 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $973,840.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hydrachain.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

