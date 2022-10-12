HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $218.02 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034209 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD launched on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD (HUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. HUSD has a current supply of 222,593,861.49423522. The last known price of HUSD is 0.97364707 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,487,507.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.stcoins.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

