Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, September 12th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday.

Hugo Boss stock traded down €1.11 ($1.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €46.38 ($47.33). The company had a trading volume of 708,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €54.00 and its 200-day moving average is €52.71.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

