Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1996 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

