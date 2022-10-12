Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1996 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $50.49.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
