Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HZNP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,331. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after acquiring an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after acquiring an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

