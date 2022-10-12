Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.79

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 412858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.0122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

