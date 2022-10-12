Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

