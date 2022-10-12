Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,006 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,006 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Boyd Gaming worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. 6,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

