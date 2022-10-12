Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.18. 13,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

