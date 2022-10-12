Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Diodes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Diodes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 157.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 2.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 310.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIOD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of DIOD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,754. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

