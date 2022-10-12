Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,215 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 80.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 74.6% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 12,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.84. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

