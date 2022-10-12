Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.37 Million in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Avnet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 56.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. 21,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,256. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

