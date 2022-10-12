Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 2.6 %

KE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 1,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,624. The stock has a market cap of $438.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.