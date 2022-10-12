Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 19,340 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 17,269 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $246.74. 59,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,149. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.22 and a 200-day moving average of $241.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.65.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.