Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $15.69 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68,070 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for 1.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

