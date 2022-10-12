Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $15.69 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68,070 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for 1.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ ON traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
