Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $13,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.91. 40,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.