Hiveterminal Token One Day Volume Reaches $502.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $490,758.92 and $502.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is https://reddit.com/r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveterminal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hiveterminal Token’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/hive.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

More information can be found at https://www.hiveterminal.com/.

