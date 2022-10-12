Hive Dollar (HBD) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Hive Dollar (HBD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Hive Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Hive Dollar has a market capitalization of $27.36 million and approximately $594,654.00 worth of Hive Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Dollar Profile

Hive Dollar launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive Dollar’s total supply is 27,566,750 coins. The official website for Hive Dollar is hive.io. Hive Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@hiveblocks. Hive Dollar’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks. The Reddit community for Hive Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive Dollar (HBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Hive Dollar has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Hive Dollar is 1.00356277 USD and is down -9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,839,567.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hive.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

