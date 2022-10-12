Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 3,253.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. 86,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37. Hitachi has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $130.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.63 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

