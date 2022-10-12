Hippo Inu (HIPPO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,318.00

Hippo Inu (HIPPO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Hippo Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hippo Inu has a total market capitalization of $8,964.58 and approximately $10,318.00 worth of Hippo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hippo Inu has traded down 72.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hippo Inu

Hippo Inu was first traded on June 25th, 2022. Hippo Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. Hippo Inu’s official Twitter account is @hippo_inu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hippo Inu is hippoinu.io. Hippo Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@hippoinu.

Hippo Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hippo Inu (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hippo Inu has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hippo Inu is 0.00000156 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hippoinu.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hippo Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hippo Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hippo Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

