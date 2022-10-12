Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 80,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 837,488 shares.The stock last traded at $25.34 and had previously closed at $24.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.