Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $250.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average is $148.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

