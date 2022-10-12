HighPeak Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

HighPeak Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 1.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

HighPeak Energy stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,104. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.

Insider Activity

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. As a group, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,788,066.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,317,253 shares of company stock worth $50,070,954. Corporate insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 185.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

