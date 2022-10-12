High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th.
High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 76.7% annually over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.