High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 76.7% annually over the last three years.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in High Income Securities Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

