Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. 61,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,540. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 54,569 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 137,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,897 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
