Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. 61,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,540. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The business had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 54,569 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 137,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,897 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

