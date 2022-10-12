Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Hasbro makes up 2.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.62. 2,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

