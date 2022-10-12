Hendley & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,848 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,995. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

