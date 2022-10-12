Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a report issued on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $100.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 159,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 152.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

