HEdpAY (HDP.Ф) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,070.00

HEdpAY (HDP.Ф) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. HEdpAY has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $2,070.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One HEdpAY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEdpAY Token Profile

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 tokens. HEdpAY’s official website is hedpay.com. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @myhedpay.

HEdpAY Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEdpAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEdpAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

