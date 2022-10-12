HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.81 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $49.81 million and approximately $649.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. HedgeTrade has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 348,731,468.37517333 in circulation. The last known price of HedgeTrade is 0.13563915 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $849.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hedgetrade.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

