Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 50,053 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,053 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. 10,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

