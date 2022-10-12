Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 40,669 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,669 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 51,425 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after buying an additional 244,731 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.22. 1,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,871. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

