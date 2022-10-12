Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 12,757 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the period. Acuity Brands makes up 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 129.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,470,000 after purchasing an additional 320,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,252.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 78,222 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,468 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AYI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,569. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day moving average of $169.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.