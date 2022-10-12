Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JLL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.17. 2,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,038. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average of $187.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.