Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLLGet Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JLL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.17. 2,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,038. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average of $187.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.