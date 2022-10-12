Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $729.78. 4,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,410. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $712.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $675.43.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.29.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

