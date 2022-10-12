Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,926 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.75. 9,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.