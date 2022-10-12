Hedeker Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Incyte by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 22.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 19.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,357. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

