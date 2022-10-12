Hedeker Wealth LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 615.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 105.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 1,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,800. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

