Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 462,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,834,611. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $241.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.