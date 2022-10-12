Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.