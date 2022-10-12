Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. 197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,841. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,841.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at $144,086.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,314,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

