HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Price Performance

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,699. The firm has a market cap of $648.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.46. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.