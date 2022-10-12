Head-To-Head Contrast: Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) versus Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Aziyo Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 N/A Aziyo Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Aziyo Biologics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.83%. Given Aziyo Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aziyo Biologics is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Aziyo Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aziyo Biologics $47.39 million 2.06 -$24.83 million ($2.92) -2.45

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aziyo Biologics.

Volatility and Risk

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aziyo Biologics has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A Aziyo Biologics -75.15% -525.81% -58.25%

Summary

Aziyo Biologics beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure. It is also developing QGC011 to treat hypertension with combination therapy; and QGC006 and QGC606 drug for the treatment of hypertension and heart failure. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device. The company also provides cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. In addition, it offers Fiber VBM, ViBone, and OsteGro V that are human tissue-derived bone allografts designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. It sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

