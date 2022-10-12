Head-To-Head Comparison: Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

So-Young International has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,377.83%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor 12.76% 7.32% 3.48% So-Young International -8.08% -3.13% -2.33%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $902.00 million 0.09 $179.00 million $2.03 0.53 So-Young International $265.58 million 0.24 -$1.32 million ($0.17) -3.58

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than So-Young International. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats So-Young International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About So-Young International

(Get Rating)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment; equipment production, sales, and agency services; and micro finance services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,400 medical aesthetic service providers and 5,000 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.