Haywood Securities Increases Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.25

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Haywood Securities to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.80 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.77.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.82. 615,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,766. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$4.38.

Insider Transactions at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$808,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,399,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,248,467.61.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

