Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $118.91

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.91 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.22). Hays shares last traded at GBX 103.70 ($1.25), with a volume of 2,527,321 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.30) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Hays Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,146.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hays Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hays

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.24 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 8.05%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

In other Hays news, insider Paul Venables sold 74,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £87,172.02 ($105,331.10).

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

