Harfst & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,338,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 67,776 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,700. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98.

