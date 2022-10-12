Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.45.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $253.63. 9,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,630. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

