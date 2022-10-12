Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 550 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.27. 2,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,611. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.91 and a 1-year high of $588.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $544.62 and a 200 day moving average of $506.31.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

